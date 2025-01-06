Share

Dili, Timor Leste.- The president of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste, José Ramos Horta, sent his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

The letter thanked the two nations for their historic ties of cooperation, as well as the legacy of Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and other leaders of the island, which continues to guide the new generations of Cubans, and expressed his wishes and commitment to deepen bilateral relations.

The president also reiterated Timor Leste’s firm stance against the unjust blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, reported the island’s embassy in Dili.