Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on his victory in Sunday’s elections through his X account.

“I spoke with brother Nicolás Maduro to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the Cuban Party, Government and people for the historic electoral victory achieved, after an impressive demonstration by the Venezuelan people,” wrote Díaz-Canel, who added that he reaffirmed Cuba’s solidarity.

“Today the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people triumphed over pressures and manipulations. I convey to brother President Maduro our warm congratulations for this historic victory and Cuba’s commitment to stand with the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution,” he said.

In another tweet, he said that Maduro’s victory “is that of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, who cleanly defeated the pro-imperialist opposition in an unequivocal manner. They also defeated the regional, interventionist and Monroeist right wing. The people spoke and the Revolution won.”

Maduro won the elections with 51.20 percent of the votes, receiving 5,150,092 ballots in his favor.

His closest rival was the opposition member of the Democratic Unitary Platform, Edmundo González, who reached 44.2 percent with the votes of 4,445,978 voters.