Havana, Cuba.- Deputy Minister of Higher Education (MES), Miriam Alpízar, confirmed that Cuba will have a law for this educational level in 2023, local press published.

The development of the legal norm has the challenge of updating the sector’s strategic public policies, she added, according to a report by Granma newspaper.

Among the topics prioritized are innovation in teaching methods, inclusive education, university-business-government links, the university’s responsibility to society, and public policy reforms associated with the improvement of Higher Education.

The information also quoted statements by the director of International Relations of the MES, María Victoria Villavicencio, who pointed out the need for the internationalization of higher education so as to achieve better results.

Cuba is currently developing 64 international cooperation projects and 17 of the country’s 22 universities are leaders in many of these initiatives, mainly those associated with the transformation of the energy matrix and food production.