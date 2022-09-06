Havana, Cuba.- More than 1,697,000 general education students and around 280,000 university students are returning to classes on Monday to resume the 2021-2022 school year in Cuba. Despite the adverse economic situation the country is going through, the essential resources are available for the school year, Education Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez and Higher Education Minister […]

Despite the adverse economic situation the country is going through, the essential resources are available for the school year, Education Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez and Higher Education Minister José Ramón Saborido recently said.

Velázquez stated that teacher coverage is 97 percent guaranteed with more than 253,000 teachers, while the remaining three percent will be assumed by contracted teachers, members of the boards of directors, and university students of the “Educando por amor” (Teaching for Love) project.

The education minister explained that the necessary measures are being taken in each province, so that the teaching and education process suffers the least possible impact from the power cuts the country is experiencing.

Meanwhile, Saborido highlighted two relevant moments of this stage: the entrance examination to university in November, and the culmination of studies in December.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that this course will continue “against all odds,” and showed confidence in the quality of the preparation to resume classes, conclude the current school year and prepare for the next academic term.