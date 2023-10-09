Havana, Cuba.- Workers, students and the population of all Cuban provinces will pay tribute this Monday to their heroes in the context of the Camilo-Che Commemorative Days, which will be held until October 28.

The tributes began the day before with voluntary work in productive centers to remember the Cuban-Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, on the 56th anniversary of his capture and subsequent assassination in 1967, when he was participating in the struggle for the liberation of Bolivia.

In the central city of Santa Clara, a city liberated by Che’s troops, tribute was paid to the man also known here as the Heroic Guerrilla, in the Memorial that keeps his remains together with those of his comrades in the Bolivian heroic deed.

These initiatives include talks, youth debates and patriotic acts, among other cultural, sports and political activities, and will culminate with the traditional throwing of flowers into the sea, on the date of the physical disappearance of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos in a plane crash in 1959.

It was precisely Commander Ernesto Guevara, Cienfuegos’ boss, friend and comrade, the promoter of the beautiful tradition that summons Cubans every October 28 to the coasts, rivers and streams throughout the country to remember the man he called the Lord of the Vanguard. The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, led the first massive tribute to Camilo Cienfuegos from the reefs of Havana’s Malecon in 1960.

The untimely death of Camilo and Che while carrying out revolutionary missions turned them into symbols of commitment and dedication to the cause initiated in Cuba on January 1, 1959, after the triumph of the Rebel Army against the tyranny of dictator Fulgencio Batista.