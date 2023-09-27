Havana, Cuba.- Around 200 Cuban and foreign specialists and researchers will debate in Havana, starting today, issues related to the protection of children and adolescents, at the 4th International Conference Proinfancia 2023.

The Ministry of the Interior (MININT), convener of the meeting, reported that until September 29 at the Palco hotel, participants will hold debates and exchanges of experiences that will contribute to raising a culture of communication on these issues.

The meeting is sponsored by the Fund office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and preceded by three international conferences held in the Cuban capital, in 2008, 2014 and 2017, with the participation of a total of 245 specialists and experts from various latitudes.

On this occasion, the scientific program will be developed in plenary sessions with special interventions, keynote lectures, discussion of papers, panels and round tables, and attendees will tour centers specialized in child protection.

Topics such as care for children and adolescents in the new Cuban Family Code, the prevention of violence, the treatment and protection of child and adolescent offenders or victims, and the impact of social networks, the Internet, and comprehensive training of minors, will occupy the debates.

According to the second head of MININT’s Minor Care Directorate, Colonel Luciana Calixtro, the conference is part of the Cuban State’s purpose of guaranteeing a family and social environment that allows the full development of new generations in an environment of happiness, love and understanding.

Calixtro pointed out that such a purpose is in line with the Constitution and the legislative system of the country, a signatory of numerous international agreements on the subject.