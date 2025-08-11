Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba commemorated this Sunday the anniversary of the victory at Cangamba, one of the glorious days of Cuban internationalism on African soil.

The Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales, described it as an example of heroism and resilience. “The best virtues of our people emerged in this battle thousands of kilometers from the homeland,” he wrote on the social network X.

The battle is considered a military milestone that set a benchmark in the war waged for Angola.

During the fighting, the defended positions were besieged by enemy forces.

In those days, Cubans and Angolans managed to defeat the invaders and break out of the siege, with the essential support of combat pilots and special-destination troops.

Days earlier, on August 7, 1983, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro sent a letter to the island’s combatants in which he stated: “May Cangamba be an everlasting symbol of the valor of Cubans and Angolans; may it be an example that the blood of Angolans and Cubans shed for the freedom and dignity of Africa has not been in vain.”

Cangamba was inscribed in the pages of glory alongside Cuito Cuanavale, Quifangondo, Cabinda, Ebo, and Sumbe.