Cuba and UAE for strengthening relations in various areas

Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, assured today that his country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) work to strengthen mutual relations in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and biotechnology.

Taking advantage of his work agenda in Dubai, Marrero signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange experiences in development and government modernization, as a testimony to the strengthening of bilateral relations that have taken a more expeditious path since President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s visit to UAE in November last year.

He also highlighted that Cuba, a highly consuming country of fossil fuels, has the support of the UAE to develop different renewable energy projects, which will help it in its strategy to completely eliminate this energy source.

In the agriculture sphere, he reported that both nations are considering the possibility of the UAE financing joint projects to produce food in the Caribbean nation.

Within the framework of the World Government Summit, the Cuban head of government will participate tomorrow in a business forum on tourism, where he will share space with five local airlines to see options for collaboration and complementation, in order to strengthen this sector for the benefit of both countries.

He praised the organization of the summit by the United Arab Emirates, considering it a great opportunity to address such important and delicate issues as governance, the internet and artificial intelligence.

Likewise, Marrero made reference to Cuba’s progress in terms of gender equality and to combat climate change.

In this sense, he pointed out that women are the majority among the country’s workers, university students and Parliament, in addition to occupying a very important role in labor matters with equity in terms of responsibilities and salaries.

Regarding climate change, he spoke about the Tarea Vida project to identify, for 2050 and 2100, all climate impacts in the Caribbean nation.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates announced an initiative between the UAE, Cuba and Brazil to improve collaboration on food security, agreed during COP28 in December last year.