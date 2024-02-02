Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba and Angola opted this Thursday to coordinate work strategies to promote current economic and trade relations, during a meeting at the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX).

Cuban ambassador Oscar León was received by the president of the Board of Directors of AIPEX, Arlindo das Chagas Rangel, whom he congratulated on his recent appointment to the position.

León and Rangel reviewed the main agreements that the Agency has with Cuban entities, among them an agreement with ProCuba, an entity that provides specialized services for the development, promotion and marketing of goods and services, and the identification of business opportunities with foreign investment on the island.

Both parties highlighted the historical ties of friendship that unite the two nations.

On January 30, the ambassador of the Caribbean nation also spoke with the president of the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eng. Vicente Soares, about strengthening economic and commercial relations. The meeting made it possible to evaluate the creation of strategies and actions that would promote current ties in this area.

Cuba and Angola maintain cooperative relations in various sectors, such as health, education, construction, defense and water resources, which are expected to extend to other areas such as biotechnology.

The holding of the 16th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission, this year in Luanda, should pave the way for these purposes.