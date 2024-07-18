UNESCO calls for Cuba’s removal from the list of sponsors of terrorism

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 and China, UNESCO Chapters, requested the exclusion of Cuba from the list of nations sponsoring terrorism, drawn up by the United States.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the organizations disclosed the request at the Paris headquarters of that specialized agency of the United Nations, by means of a joint communiqué.

The proclamation expresses support for the Declaration of the Joint Coordination Committee, issued last June 14 in New York, which also demands the lifting of unilateral coercive measures against the Cuban people.

Both organizations, made up of 134 and 121 States, respectively, express their concern for the damage caused by this unjust inclusion in the integral performance of the island.

They also denounce that, in this way, the U.S. government aggravates the effects of the blockade imposed against Cuba for more than 60 years.

It also points out that the hostile policies of the United States limit the scope of the work of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Cuban territory.

Together with the communiqué, the Declaration of the Joint NAM-G77 and China Coordination Committee was also circulated, which called for compliance with the resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the need to eliminate the blockade against Cuba.