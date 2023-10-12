The city of Matanzas, the Athens of Cuba, reaches its 330th anniversary

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated the inhabitants of the western province of Matanzas on the 330th anniversary of the founding of the city.

´´For its history, its culture, its traditions and especially for the value of its daughters and sons, Matanzas falls in love,´´ the president wrote in his X account.

Likewise, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on that same platform that the beautiful Athens of Cuba – as that city is popularly known – commemorates the anniversary with the inauguration of a large group of social and recreational works. In addition, he called on the people of Matanzas to continue working day by day for the well-being of their people.

Matanzas, located 104 kilometers east of the capital, is considered the first modern city in Cuba.

It was founded on October 12, 1693 as a result of a long administrative process begun in 1681 and defined by the need to populate and defend one of the main strategic enclaves for territorial and maritime control of the west of the island.

Famous for its 29 bridges, the town of San Carlos y San Severino, the original name of the city, is located just 40 kilometers east of the Varadero resort, the most emblematic Cuban beach.

According to Daylin Bárbara Alfonso, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, on the occasion of the anniversary four neighborhoods are undergoing transformation. In addition, the Monserrate cultural, recreational and gastronomic complex was remodeled; the Gener y del Monte provincial library and several offices of the family doctor and nurse were repaired, the guard room of the Faustino Pérez provincial hospital was inaugurated; and a new inn photographic of the bay and a modern Leisure club were built.

This October 12, its residents celebrate the date, remembering its history and contributions to Cuban culture, for which it received several nicknames such as Athens of Cuba, The Venice of America, Sleeping City, and the city of poets or bridges.