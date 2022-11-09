Havana city, Cuba.- The theater creative project Nave Oficio de Isla announced on Tuesday the staging of the play Silencio sin Fin. El texto infinito, (Endless Silence. The infinite text), by Cuban playwright Ricardo Muñoz, who resides in Colombia and is here to participate in the Traspasos Escenicos International Laboratory. According to the information released […]

According to the information released by the communication team, Muñoz’s play will open this month’s program of the cultural center on November 10 at 5:00 p.m., local time, and it will a single special performance to showcase the aesthetics of this experienced artist and teacher.

According to organizers, the presentation by the Teatro a Cuestas company, directed by Ricardo Muñoz, is a show performed by two actresses who play between being and not being in a voice rehearsal with themes such as fear, passion, love and insecurity.

According to experts, the play is ‘a duel in which many surprising actions take place, directly with the spectator in (…) a performative dramaturgy where experience and sensitivity become a relevant character in the text and on stage.

Although this is an exclusive performance, theater goers will have the opportunity to enjoy other plays from November 14 to December 16 with guests from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, France, Mexico, and Cuba.

The new edition of the Traspasos Escenicos International Laboratory will be an opportunity to showcase the work of Cuba’s Agnieska Hernandez and Miguel Abreu from Ludi Teatro and their version of The Diary of Anne Frank, Requiem for Maria Luisa Milanes, by Abel Gonzalez Melo and Yailin Coppola.

On Tuesday, the plays La Ciudad Abierta (The Open City), by Samuel Gallet, and Tumultos (Crowds), by Marion Aubert, will be staged. The documentary Bongo Ita on the Abakua Secret Society, directed by renowned filmmaker Mayckell Pedrero, will be screened.