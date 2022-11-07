Bogotá, Colombia.- The Ituango Film Festival had Cuba, the guarantor country of the 2016 Peace Agreement, as guest of honor in Colombia, organizers said today. The event, whose central theme was In Search of Truth, concluded last night with a special program dedicated to the Antillean country, including the screening of the film Soy Cuba […]

The event, whose central theme was In Search of Truth, concluded last night with a special program dedicated to the Antillean country, including the screening of the film Soy Cuba (1964), by the Georgian-Soviet film director, Mikhail Kalatozov.

Several events also took place in the context of this cultural space, based in the north of the department of Antioquia, a region once ravaged by violence and today committed to achieving total peace and reconciliation.

The poster for this new edition was created by Valentina Betancur Gutiérrez, a member of the organizing team of the Ituango Film Festival.

It sought to integrate elements of the culture and tradition of the municipality of Ituango such as its streets, its people and representative meeting places such as the House of Culture, which in turn is combined with the orange sunsets, palm trees and tocororo, the national bird of Cuba. .

Finally, a sunset is seen as a call to hope and search for truth.

The Festival was organized by the Ituango mayor’s office, through the Ministry of Education, the Nelson Acevedo Ituango House of Culture and Viana Producciones.

It had the support of the Cuban embassy in Colombia, the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, the Colombian Movement of Solidarity for Cuba, the Truth Commission, the National Association of Festivals, among other local bodies.

Children, youth and adults see in the Ituango Film Festival the possibility of valuing and recognizing their history, their territory, their present and their future through cinema, audiovisual and new media.

Currently, the Ituanguina community works on memory reconstruction processes, tells its own stories and consolidates artistic and cultural strategies that promote territorial peace.

At the same time, the festival is presented as a space for the protection and reconstruction of the social fabric in vulnerable populations, organizers highlighted.

In this new edition, several audiovisual, cinematographic and complementary activities were carried out as part of the official program.

Among them, the Audiovisual Creation and Experimentation Laboratory, Nudo de Paramillo Central Colombian Film Showcase, and the Cultural and Cinematographic Show with Cuba as the guest country stood out.