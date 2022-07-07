Havana, Cuba.- The 5th Summer Film Festival, slated until August 28, started on Wednesday with a varied program that includes more than 70 premieres in Cuba.

According to its organizers, some 146 films from a score of countries will be screened in Cuba in the summer in Cuba, grouped in 23 themed cycles such as fiction, erotic, horror, fantastic, among others.

Cuban cinema will be represented with the cycles “Controversies and their time” and “Women in the spotlight,” and the documentary “Sueño de isla” (Dream of an Island), about the life and work of singer songwriter Gerardo Alfonso, directed by Rolando Almirante, will premiere.

There will also be a program that will feature the great contemporary sagas in July and August with the screening of all the sequels of the films Star Wars, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The movie listings will also include International Cinema from August 10 to 14, with a selection of films for adults and children. Spanish cinema will feature eight films and a short film representative of the current Spanish film-making. Japanese cinema will also be represented.

For children, this event will screen 28 films grouped in six cycles and 3D movies.

For its part, the Sala Charlot of the Charles Chaplin movie theater will screen 11 films of American film-maker Blake Edwards to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Entitled “Una cámara para el escriba” (A Camera for the Scribe), Cuban intellectual Virgilio Piñera will also be honored with a selection of films related to his work to celebrate his 110th birthday.