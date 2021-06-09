Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is undoubtedly one of the most especial destinations in the Caribbean; therefore, there are many reasons to visit and enjoy a privileged climate, enjoy the contrasts between traditions and modernity, and a first-class cultural and natural heritage.

Its exquisite cuisine, the warmth of its people and their way to lead life are some of many reasons to book a hotel in Cuba.

Vacations may become unforgettable, touring its cities is an opportunity to discover a world seeming occasionally to stick to the past and displaying interesting images like the mixture of its colonial buildings and picturesque vintage cars running the streets, as well as dream beaches to relax and practice watersports.

Such possibilities around modern and comfortable four- and five-star hotels in the most sought after places in the archipelago, run by the Spanish chain Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, are available to tourists who are attracted to the wonders of this Caribbean island.