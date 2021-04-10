Rome, Italy.- Iberostar presented on Friday the novelties of its bid of the tourist destination Cuba to tour operators, travel agencies and representatives of Italian entities linked to that sector.

The Marketing Director of the Hotel Group, Alexeis Torres, led the presentation from Havana, which was also attended by the Tourism Counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Italy, Madelen Gonzalez Pardo, organizer of the virtual conference.

During the colloquium, participants learned details about the attention to visitors through hygiene and safety protocols, both when entering through airports and during their stay in tourist facilities.

In his presentation, Mr. Torres provided information on the Group’s hotels, particularly those currently in operation, which operate with standards of excellence in welcoming and treating tourists, as well as in the management of services, with special attention to environmental sustainability.

After specifying that among the plans for new openings is the Selection Esmeralda, in Cayo Cruz, the executive pointed out that Iberostar Cuba is progressively reopening its hotels in the country, transforming the experiences of Covid-19 into opportunities to offer renovated and more sustainable facilities.

Iberostar has over 17 hotels in all Cuba’s tourist centers, including Parque Central, in Havana; Selection Varadero, Tainos and Laguna Azul, starting on April 18th, in Varadero, and Daiquiri, in Cayo Guillermo.