Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received the Executive Director of the U.S. organization Pastors for Peace, Gail Walker, at the Palace of the Revolution on Tuesday.

Gail explained to the president that she is accompanying 12 young people from the United States who are beginning their studies at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM). During the meeting, the U.S. social activist highlighted that the graduates studying in Cuba from her country practice a deeply humanistic medicine.

According to the official account of the Presidency of the Republic on the social network X, to date, 234 American students of low economic resources have been trained at ELAM, since the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, offered the first scholarships in 2000.

The Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO)-Pastors for Peace was founded by Gail’s father, the Reverend Lucius Walker, Jr. which has maintained relations of solidarity with the Caribbean nation for over 30 years.

The United States-Cuba Friendship Caravan or, simply, the Caravan of Pastors for Peace, brought to the island in 1992, in its first caravan, 15 tons of aid destined for the health and education sectors, two of the hardest hit by the hostile policy of Washingotn’s blockade against the Caribbean island nation.