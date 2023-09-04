Havana, Cuba.- Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez confirmed his participation in the G-77 and China Summit to be held in Havana on September 15-16, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported on the social network X, formerlyTwitter.

“We are honored to receive this Latin American leader, whose presence will strengthen an event that brings together most of the developing countries of the South,” the Foreign Ministry wrote.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, also confirmed his participation in the Summit.