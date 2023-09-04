Colombo, Sri Lanka.- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will participate in the Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit in Havana, Cuba, on September 15-16, at the invitation of his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, according to the Daily News.

The G77 plus China Summit convened by the Cuban president, in his capacity as president pro tempore of the group, will allow working together for the unity and decisive action of the countries of the South, in order to face present and future challenges.

Participants will discuss, among other issues, current development challenges centered on the role of science, technology and innovation, and the limitations for developing nations in accessing scientific and technical advances.

During his stay in Havana, the Sri Lankan dignitary plans to meet at an official level with world leaders delegates to the important event.

Afterwards, Wickremesinghe will travel to the U.S. city of New York to attend the 78th Annual Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will begin on September 19.

The President plans to make a speech there on September 21 and meet with other dignitaries.