Rome, Italy.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today at Leonardo da Vinci airport in this city, where he was received by Italian Foreign Ministry authorities. The Cuban head of state will meet tomorrow with Pope Francis, and his work agenda also includes a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and with the director general of […]

Rome, Italy.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today at Leonardo da Vinci airport in this city, where he was received by Italian Foreign Ministry authorities.

The Cuban head of state will meet tomorrow with Pope Francis, and his work agenda also includes a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and with the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, QU Dongyu.

As part of his European tour, Díaz-Canel will visit Serbia, and will participate in his capacity as President of the G77 + China in the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact to be held in Paris on June 22-23.

Upon his departure from Havana, the day before, the president was seen off at the José Martí International Airport by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and other high authorities of the island