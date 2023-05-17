Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel heads a dialogue this Tuesday with authorities in Havana to evaluate the socioeconomic strategy of the territory with a view to overcoming the complex moment the nation is going through. The president […]

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel heads a dialogue this Tuesday with authorities in Havana to evaluate the socioeconomic strategy of the territory with a view to overcoming the complex moment the nation is going through.

The president has already held such meetings in the provinces of Matanzas, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Pinar del Río (west), as well as in Sancti Spíritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos (central), where they assessed the obstacles, mistakes and potentialities to increase food production and other items.

The member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the CC-PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, accompanies the head of state in this analysis of the commitments of the Cuban capital to achieve better results in 2023.

In previous meetings, Díaz-Canel stressed the need to produce food that is consumed locally, generate income by increasing exports and provide the population with a greater variety in supply, essential to be able to reduce the inflation experienced by the island.

The president also insisted on confronting manifestations of corruption and crime, with popular participation.