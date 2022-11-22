Moscow, Russia.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, visited the studios of the Russia Today television station on Monday. The head of State toured the TV station’s facilities and exchanged impressions with directors and journalists as part of his agenda during […]

Moscow, Russia.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, visited the studios of the Russia Today television station on Monday.

The head of State toured the TV station’s facilities and exchanged impressions with directors and journalists as part of his agenda during his official visit to the Russian Federation.

During the visit, he gave an interview to anchor Aliana Nieves in which he described the level of relations between Russia and Cuba as excellent.

The president also spoke of the steps taken by both States to deepen economic relations and trade on the basis that they are mutually beneficial to both peoples.

Diaz-Canel also denounced that Cuba and Russia are going through complex situations, as they are sanctioned nations pressured at the international level by imperialism and by a group of capitalist powers.

He described visiting the studios as a unique opportunity and highlighted the fundamental role of the channel in the Cuban media landscape and its influence on the young population.

The president stressed that during his stay in the studios he was able to appreciate the dimension of the channel, and the work processes, and considered that there is great potential to work together and develop collaboration.

Previously, Diaz-Canel had met with the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennadi Zyuganov, and laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier next to the Kremlin walls.