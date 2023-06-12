Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated this Sunday the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Mayadeen for its eleven years of commitment to the causes of our people. In his Twitter profile, the dignitary extended his congratulations to his friend Gassan […]

Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated this Sunday the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Mayadeen for its eleven years of commitment to the causes of our people.

In his Twitter profile, the dignitary extended his congratulations to his friend Gassan Ben Jeddou and the channel’s workers.

Díaz-Canel attached to his message a tweet from AlMayadeen en Español in which he reinforces his mission “because the truth needs us,” he said.

This independent Arab satellite news channel was launched on June 11, 2012, in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

It has become one of the most influential and widespread Arab news channels, becoming the first to broadcast news in several Arab countries due to its commitment to professional journalism and objectivity, thus constituting a space for convergence, dialogue, and interaction.

Last April, the Cuban president offered the general director of that network, Gassan Ben Jeddou, an interview which was aired under the title “The truth of Cuba in Al Mayadeen, dialogue with President Miguel Díaz-Canel”.

For more than three hours, the head of state answered several questions from the prestigious Lebanese journalist and political scientist on national and international political issues.