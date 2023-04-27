Havana, Cuba.- Cuban writers, poets and editors will participate in the 47th International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will bring together exhibitors from more than 40 countries from April 27 to May 15. During the event, the Cuban delegation will present texts and lectures, attend meetings with professionals from the sector and be […]

During the event, the Cuban delegation will present texts and lectures, attend meetings with professionals from the sector and be part of the extensive cultural program of the event. Among the representatives of the island are Josué Pérez, from the Cuban Book Institute; writer Dazra Novak and the poets and storytellers Nelson Simón and Antonio Armenteros.

Titles from the publishers Cauce, Holguín, Letras Cubanas, Ignacio Agramonte and Sensemayá, among others, will be presented.

In addition, details of the 32nd Havana International Fair (2024) will be offered and a discussion about the Onelio Jorge Cardoso Training Center, founded 25 years ago, is planned.

Held for the first time in 1975, the Buenos Aires literary event is one of the most important cultural events in this country and the world.

In its 46th edition, Havana was the guest city and was attended by an important delegation from Cuba, headed by Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture, and Abel Prieto, president of Casa de Las Américas.

According to the Fundación El Libro, more than one million 300 thousand people participated in the Fair last year.