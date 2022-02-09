United Nations, United Nations.- The support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is decisive in Cuba’s actions in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Cuba’s representative to the United Nations, Yuri Gala.

Gala offered details of UNICEF’s support, especially during this period of health crisis.

In this regard, he highlighted the donation of an oxygen plant, 1,3 million syringes and supplies to strengthen the cold chain in support of the vaccination campaign, in addition to 14,304 PCR test kits, water storage media, dispensers and antibacterial gel, plus further support.

In the official’s words, these actions, together with the implementation of the national pandemic response plan, have contributed to strengthening the capacities of Cuban health institutions and the effective implementation of the Covid-19 immunization campaign.

The ambassador concluded reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to continue strengthening cooperation ties with UNICEF and to continue working together for the health, education, protection and well-being of children.