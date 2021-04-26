Paris, France.- France Cuba solidarity association on Monday launched a new call to provide funds on French soil to purchase syringes and needles for the Covid-19 vaccination in Cuba.

With its call, the association with more than six decades of support to the Cuban Revolution joined the invitation made in mid April by France’s Cuba Linda association, which announced a few days ago that around 13,000 euros were collected in the first days of donations.

We are writing to you today to appeal to your generosity towards the Cuban people and a country with an exemplary management of the pandemic, capable of developing its own vaccine candidates, two of them in the final phase of clinical trials in people, France Cuba stressed.

In that sense, the association pointed out the Cuban Government’s objective to immunize the entire population before 2021 ends, for which it will need millions of syringes and needles, amid the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by United States to Cuba.

According to the association, Cuban authorities launched a campaign to purchase 10 million of those medical supplies in China with the support of European solidarity, an initiative coordinated by MediCuba-Suiza, an entity with more than two decades supporting Cuba in the sector.

By late April and during May, the French associations enrolled in the fundraiser expect to make transfers to MediCuba-Switzerland.