Havana, Cuba.- Cuba ratified the will to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation in sectors of common interest with Australia, on the occasion of commemorating today the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the ties between both countries were established on January 31, 1989, and over the years the ties of cooperation between both countries have been strengthened.

Both nations have exchanged and advanced not only in diplomatic matters, but also in the spheres of education, health, sports, biotechnology, tourism, mining and oil.

The Cuban embassy in Australia ratified the willingness to continue working to consolidate cooperative relations between both States.