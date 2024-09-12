Competitive modalities stand out in the Varadero Gourmet 14th edition

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Competitive modalities of food and drinks today stand out in the 14th Varadero Gourmet International Festival, in the province of Matanzas.

The Festival, which began this Wednesday at the Plaza América Convention Center, has six modalities with a prize for each category – best chef regarding starter dish, main dish and dessert; best sommelier, best clerk, and best gastronomic team.

In the beverage section, classic and flair style modalities will compete in a contest that has international exhibitors from globally recognized companies such as Masoliver, Master & Master, Pucara, Prochile, and Bodega Joan Sardá.

According to Lázaro Casabella, deputy director of the Palmares Extrahotel Company, this edition of the Varadero Gourmet focuses its actions on the evolution of gastronomy based on sustainability.

Bringing culinary art to the contemporary world with the always added value of tradition is a distinctive characteristic of the event, he added.

This edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival, scheduled for September 11 to 13, has the presence of specialists from nine nations and a total of 27 exhibitors.