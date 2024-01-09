Varadero from Cuba remains among the best beaches in the world

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban beach of Varadero was once again classified among the best in the world.

On this occasion it occupies the 48th position of the 50 best, while for many people from any part of the world who visit it represents much more.

This was the list prepared by more than 750 judges, including travel journalists, influencers, explorers and so-called Beach Ambassadors. The 50 best beaches in the world 2023 is a website precisely dedicated to such evaluations.

In this way, Varadero – about 140 kilometers to the east of the capital – appears again in the records about the beauties and other benefits of the place. This spa always appears related to good environmental management, despite being the main tourist center of the island.

On this occasion, the prize or first place was achieved by Lucky Bay, Australia, as it has 303 sunny days a year; whereas Pink Sand, in the Bahamas, was placed in the 50th position.