Havana, Cuba.- The authorities and tourism professionals in Cuba reported this Tuesday that in 2024 the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Club of Bartenders of the Republic of Cuba (CCRC) will be celebrated.

This professional entity currently has its continuity in the Cuban Bartenders Association (ACC), which gives a strong boost to the country’s tourism activity and the recovery of the travel industry.

A meeting organized in Havana by the Ministry of Tourism reviewed the anniversary and the preparations for that celebration.

The president of the ACC, Eddis Naranjo, pointed out that the activities will begin in July of this year and will last until June 27, 2024, the date on which the centenary of said society is celebrated.

Among the proposals are the recognition of the work of Cuban bartenders throughout history since the founding of the Club in 1924, and the selection of relevant cocktails according to their significance to institute a group called Relevant Timeless.

Naranjo explained that the program includes the publication on social networks of the drinks that, although not among the classics, are well known internationally such as El Cubanito, Bello Monte and Cuba Bella.

Likewise, it includes the visit to the tomb of José Cuervo, first president of the CCRC, in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, and in the Havana necropolis to pay respect to personalities such as Constantino Ribalagua, Fabio Delgado and Elio Moya -last president of the Club.

The ACC president announced that they will carry out, together with the Ramal School of Tourism, a face-to-face and online conference with all the Ministry of Tourism delegations of the provinces to register the importance of the CCRC as the first on the planet to create a Professional Technical Canteen School.

He also mentioned the possibility of carrying out a show in real time or Reality Show with an international character and several competitions that cover different stages and themes, including the creation of the 100-year cocktail. Furthermore, the Great Centennial Bartender will be selected.

The program also includes a tour of the places where the most emblematic bars of Havana existed or prevail.

In addition, exhibitions, fairs and sales of artistic works and crafts related to the bar culture are planned on Paseo del Prado, including the building where the CCRC headquarters were located before the Revolution, as well as other exhibitions in Free and Classic styles with non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Club of Bartenders of the Republic of Cuba was officially founded in Havana on June 27, 1924, under the approval of the Governor of the City. Its first headquarters were on Prado Street No. 111 and it currently resides on Paseo Street and 5th Avenue, Vedado.

This institution (CCRC), known today as the Association of Bartenders of Cuba, constitutes the oldest of the union of bartenders in a country with official records in the world, and brings together more than three thousand professionals from all over the world.