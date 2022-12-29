Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdés, arrived in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, reported today the Foreign Ministry. During his stay, which began yesterday 28th, the Cuban leader will hold meetings with local authorities and representatives of political parties, social movements, […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdés, arrived in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, reported today the Foreign Ministry.

During his stay, which began yesterday 28th, the Cuban leader will hold meetings with local authorities and representatives of political parties, social movements, businessmen and solidarity organizations with Cuba, among others.

The delegation is made up of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal; the director of South America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos de Céspedes, and the charge d’affaires of Cuba in Brazil, Adolfo Curbelo.

Lula will assume the presidency of Brazil on January 1, 2023, two decades after his first victory, after defeating Jair Bolsonaro at the polls, with 50.90 percent of the votes, compared to 49.10 of his opponent.