Havana, Cuba.- Around 13 foreign artists from Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, and Spain have confirmed their participation in the 8th “Ella y Yo” Gathering of Female Singers, to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month in different venues throughout Havana.

Heidi Igualada, president of the event’s Organizing Committee, recently highlighted in a press conference the participation of Madrid-based percussionist Virginia Rodrigo; the Paraguayan trio “Rocio Robledo y las Conchas sin Mar”; the duo Pureheid, also from Paraguay; Dani Conejero and Rosario Segovia from Chile; and Silvina Aldamoli, Gaby Care, and Marina Pacheco from Argentina, among others.

On the Cuban side, she highlighted the participation of troubadours Annie Garces, Deborah Parra, Yudi Herrera, Yamira Diaz, and the Trio Palabras.

Igualada stated that the event will take place at the National Music Museum, the Cuban Writers and Artists Association headquarters, the “Fresa y Chocolate” Cultural Center, the Salon de Mayo of the Hermanos Saiz Association, the Cafe Longina, and the Parque Linea y L.

As usual in each edition, men will welcome the female singers; on this occasion, troubadours Carlos Lages and Ray Fernandez will be in charge of the reception next Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at Fresa y Chocolate, she said.

The 8th “Ella y Yo” Gathering of Female Singers will be dedicated to the emblematic figures of Cuban trova, Marta Valdes and Eduardo Sosa.