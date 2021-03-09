Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated Tuesday the sentence annulment of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Operation Lava Jato case.

On his official Twitter account, Diaz-Canel wrote: “We celebrate the acquittal of @LulaOficial, which is Lula’s account on that platform.”

Likewise, he assured that these results “confirm the outrages and abuses committed against the Latin American left wing,” and continued with the message:’Let’s be on alert.'”

Judge Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil, invalidated the sentences against the founder of the Brazilian Workers’ Party, belonging to the state of Paraná.

In this way, Lula recovers his political rights and could run for president again next year.