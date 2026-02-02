Brazilian organizations support Cuba in the face of new US measures

Havana, Cuba.- Various organizations and political parties in Brazil expressed their support for Cuba following the recent Executive Order by US President Donald Trump, which defined the Caribbean nation as a threat to US national security and announced possible tariffs on countries that supply fuel to the island, reported the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

The Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) issued a solidarity statement which it described the measure as a new chapter in the sanctions policy against Cuba, aimed at strangling its economy and creating conditions for political destabilization.

According to the statement, the measure constitutes a violation of international law and reflects a policy of aggression that seeks to deepen the difficulties faced by the Cuban people.

The party instructed its members and social fronts to intensify actions of denunciation and active solidarity.

The Brazilian Center for Friendship with the People and the Struggle for Peace (Cebrapaz) also condemned the Executive Order, considering it an attempt to impose punitive measures on countries with legitimate trade relations with Cuba, with the aim of strangling its economy and provoking political instability.

In its statement, Cebrapaz pointed out that the initiative adds to public declarations by US authorities who have expressed their intention to overthrow the Cuban government, which demonstrates a policy of continuous aggression through economic coercion and diplomatic pressure.

The Workers’ Party of Brazil (PT) released a statement in defense of Cuban sovereignty, recalling that the island has faced a unilateral economic, commercial, and financial blockade for more than 65 years.

It warned that the new measures seek to prevent the arrival of fuel, affecting electricity generation and transportation.

The PT affirmed that such provisions are tantamount to obstructing humanitarian trade and worsening the living conditions of the population. Brazil reiterated its support for ending the blockade and for Cuba’s full reintegration into international politics and the economy.

The Brazilian organizations agreed that solidarity with Cuba is a necessary response to the hostile policies of the United States, and reaffirmed their commitment to defending the self-determination and sovereignty of the Caribbean nation.