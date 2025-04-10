Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 2025 K-Culture Festival in Havana kicked off on Wednesday at the Hotel Nacional, marking the first anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Cuba and South Korea.

The festival has been organized by the Baikbong Institute of Politics, Culture, and Education Research, being the first cultural event carried out by the Korean side since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

It is also organized by the Ministry of Culture of Cuba, the University of Havana, and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, in collaboration with the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry.

In addition, the Institute of Latin American Studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, the Korea-Cuba Cultural Friendship Association, the Cuban-based Korean Art Cultural Project (ArtCor), and the embassies of both countries provided support.

According to Eilen Viñales, the Cultural Director of the Havana Municipality’s Plaza de la Revolución, the festival provides a platform for all enthusiasts of Korean culture to share their experiences, fostering a sense of unity between two nations that are becoming increasingly intertwined.

In turn, it serves as a means to promote Cuban culture.

Until next Saturday, enthusiasts of Korean culture will have the opportunity to participate in a diverse program that will feature a workshop with the renowned filmmaker Je-kyu Kang, a screening of his film «1947 Boston», a discussion with Professor Martha Lim Kim about the community of Korean descendants in Cuba, and a special culinary experience.

Martha Cabrera, head of the ArtCor socio-cultural initiative, which unites nearly 12,000 people across the nation who share an interest in Korean culture, reflected on its inception in 2015, the key locations, activities, and the extent of international collaboration achieved.

Filmmaker Je-kyu Kang, for his part, told the audience that since there is no significant presence of Cuban cinema in South Korea, he traveled to the Caribbean nation to gain a deeper understanding of its culture, history, and traditions.

He was joined by other guest members of the production team of the series «Sweet Home», «Doona!», «Casino» and «Tempest», who are interested in exploring possibilities of co-production and exchange of ideas.