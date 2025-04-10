Share

Guatemala City, Guatemala.- An article published by the digital media outlet Gazeta de Guatemala called on the government this Wednesday to reject the United States’ interventionist extremes against Cuba, its people, and the socialist Revolution.

Signed by doctor, surgeon and writer Héctor Nuila, the article emphasizes that among the priorities established in imperial policies are initiatives to affect the largest island in the Caribbean, which continues and will continue to be an example for the Americas and the rest of the world. This, he noted, in relation to the Caribbean nation, “due to its firmness of principles, historical consistency, and the historic support of its heroic people” in many territories around the world.

Despite the criminal imperialist blockade imposed on the Caribbean country for more than sixty years, the Cuban Revolution has been, is, and will continue to be consistent with internationalism toward the peoples in need, he emphasized. He recalled that Cuban solidarity with Guatemala, Central America, and their peoples began in 1998 following the disasters caused by Hurricane Mitch.

Héctor Nuila noted that for more than a quarter of a century, the contribution has been steadily and increasingly directed primarily toward providing services at all levels of health and disease care.

The performance of the Cuban medical brigades in the land of the quetzal during this period, which have provided their services permanently in the four cardinal points of Guatemala, stands out in the response to epidemics such as cholera in the Port of San José, the author added.

He also included response to emergencies triggered by storms Stan, Eta, and Lota, as well as participation in the implementation and reinforcement of health personnel at the Temporary Hospital in the capital’s Parque de la Industria.

Héctor Nuila mentioned the reinforcement of care teams with Cuban health professionals during the three years of the COVID-19 pandemic in the most remote areas.

He emphasized the inauguration of the first ophthalmology center in this Central American territory in 2006 and the consolidation of the free ophthalmology surgery program in several centers throughout the country since 2012.

Nuila urged the governments of the region, and particularly that of Guatemala, led by Bernardo Arévalo, not to give in to pressure of any kind, based on the principles of national sovereignty, peoples’ self-determination, and non-alignment.

If they allowed this, Nuila pointed out, they would be closing ranks with the imperial system that intervened in 1954, overthrew the revolutionary government of José Arbenz (1951-1954), and imposed the oligarchic-criminal-corrupt regime that is destroying and sinking this nation.