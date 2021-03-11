The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed the expression ‘Homeland and Life’ as one of the convictions of his country.

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed the expression ‘Homeland and Life’ as one of the convictions of his country.

The president tweeted about the phrase: ‘We will not let those who traffic with pain and needs of the people to empty (the expression) of meaning.’

‘I vindicate the ‘Homeland and Life’ of Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolutionaries,’ he stressed, and shared a video with fragments of a speech by the leader, in which he makes the declaration.

As Diaz-Canel mentioned in other tweets of his, ‘Homeland and Life’ is evidenced by the five vaccine candidates developed in Cuba against the Covid-19 pandemic; it is ‘to innovate, to contribute’.

It is also, ‘to have performed 2,558,296 PCR tests at no cost to the population, having opened 18 molecular biology laboratories and guarantee hospital beds, isolation centers, lung ventilators and specific treatments for patients and suspects.’

For the president, ‘Homeland and Life’ means ‘that not a single minor under 18 has died of Covid-19 and that we have never had to choose between ventilating an old man or a young man.’

Likewise, he pointed out, having ‘a responsible government, with a development plan, with universal and free public health, and with an organized civil society willing to mobilize for a common cause.’