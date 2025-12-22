Share

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC) and President of the Republic, is attending today’s national event for Teachers’ Day, held at the Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Havana.

Accompanying the President are Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the Republic, the Ministers of Education and Higher Education, other leaders from the Party, the State, the Government, the Young Communists League, mass and student organizations, among others.

As throughout the country, the event recognizes the dedication of professionals in the education sector in their task of educating new generations.

It also highlights the value of Cuban education despite the imperialist actions that affect the system, and emphasizes Cuba’s role in the educational development of other countries around the world.

On this day in 1961, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz decreed the end of the Literacy Campaign, which brought together thousands of volunteers who traveled to different regions of the country.

Cuba was then proclaimed a territory free of illiteracy, and the great educational work of the Revolution began.

Every December 22nd, the nation recognizes the professionals in this sector.