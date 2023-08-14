Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel led a ceremony in Havana on Saturday to celebrate International Youth Day, where awards were given for the eleventh edition of the Youth Lens photographic contest.

At a gala event held at the Center for Youth Studies, the Cuban Children photographic exhibition was also inaugurated in the presence, among others, of the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, and the deputy prime minister of the Caribbean nation, Jorge Luis Perdomo.

We are subject to the magic and mystery of two numbers, 12 and 13, the first with all that represents the struggle for youth in the conditions of our process, when we approved in the National Assembly the Policy for Children, Adolescents and Youth, which we want to become law for the benefit of prosperity that we want, said the Cuban leader.

On this occasion, two events made the news, the first, the approval of the Policy for the Integral Attention of Children, Adolescents and Youth, on July 21, and the motivations of the Young Communist League with the development of the 12th Congress of this organization.

At the meeting, they described as a happy coincidence the proximity of the celebrations for the International Youth Day and the 97th birthday of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who always trusted and bet on young people. It was a special moment to unveil the mural and the mosaic of this Plaza Felicidad, inaugurated as a tribute to this eternal and immense young man of thought and to the anniversary he summoned. Replicas of the mural, colored by the hands of visual artist Maisel Lopez, were handed over to the president of the event.

At the event, the management of the Center of Studies recognized the Mipyme DiArco for the construction and maintenance work of the entity, as well as this visual artist.

The collateral prizes of the photographic contest were also awarded and for the first time the Special Prize was given to the work Somos felices aquí (We are happy here), by Maribel Pérez.

Meanwhile, the Popularity Prize, awarded after voting on social networks, went to the piece Cuba, by Yanelkys Llera. The meeting ended to the rhythm of melodies, this time in the voice of Christopher Simpson and Elevation in the company of the Solfa Choir