Havana, Cuba.- The President of the National Defense Council, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, checked a tactical exercise on Saturday in the Tamarindo defense zone, in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, as part of the 3ird National Defense Day celebrations in January.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic was accompanied by Political Bureau members and Army Corps Generals Alvaro Lopez Miera and Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, Ministers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Ministry of the Interior (Minint), respectively.

In the Tamarindo defense zone, he was received by Major General Ernest Feijoo Eiro, Chief of the Western Army; Livan Izquierdo Alonso, President of the Provincial Defense Council; Lisara Corona Oliveros, President of the Municipal Defense Council of Diez de Octubre; and Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, Chief of the National Civil Defense Staff, among other FAR commanders and officers.

On Saturday morning, various activities were carried out in all defense zones of this populous municipality of the capital as part of the increased preparedness of the population under the concept of the People’s War, reported the president of the municipal defense council.

In Tamarindo, a territorial defense exercise was conducted involving members of production and defense brigades and other formations. Medical drills were performed, work was done to prepare the area of ??military operations and the construction of protective structures for the population, and the groups and subgroups of the defense zone received training.

Jorge Frometa Fuentes, president of the defense zone, reported that activities were planned before and during the exercise to ensure the vitality and readiness for war in the Tamarindo area, as part of combat preparation and cohesion.

In the areas of focus, emphasis was placed on completing the units involved in local defense, such as the Territorial Troop Militias and the Defense Production Brigades.

Fifty-eight young people from the territory were incorporated into Active Military Service as part of the current call-up.

The President of the National Defense Council recalled one of the cross-cutting concepts of the Doctrine of the War of the Entire People, which is that every Cuban has a role, a place, and a means in the defense.

“We all have to know how we are to act in times of war,” he emphasized.

Diaz-Canel Bermudez stressed that being fully prepared for defense must take into account the current situation the country is facing, under the threat and increasing aggression of imperialism.

During the exercise, the president spoke with members of production and defense brigades who were participating in rifle assembly and disassembly, weapon proficiency training, first aid, and other activities.

The participants shared knowledge and skills acquired by millions of Cubans during decades of imperialist siege, now intensified, but before which the people will not yield, confident of victory.

(Taken from the Presidency of Cuba)