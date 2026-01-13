Share

Havana, Cuba.- Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted on his Facebook profile the people’s firm decision to preserve national independence, recalling the historical episode of the burning of Bayamo.

Morales Ojeda emphasized that the will of the Cuban people extends throughout the country and reaffirms that the homeland will not be occupied with impunity, alluding to the gesture of the Mambises who preferred to reduce the city to ashes rather than surrender it to the enemy.

He noted that the nation maintains its peaceful and solidarity-based character, but rejected any form of blackmail, imposition, or threat, while reaffirming the enduring relevance of the Martí, Fidel Castro, and Mambises traditions in national history.

The leader asserted that Cuba will not negotiate its principles or its sovereignty, and emphasized that there is no possibility of dialogue under conditions that disregard dignity as the primary principle.

Morales Ojeda stated that, as in Baraguá, the response will always be firm when there is an attempt to jeopardize independence, and reiterated that there will be no possible understanding on that ground.