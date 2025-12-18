Share

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, denounced on his social media accounts the act of imperial piracy committed by U.S. military forces against an oil tanker in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, near the coast of Venezuela, and supported the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, the action is part of the U.S. government’s escalation to impede Venezuela’s legitimate right to use and trade its natural resources with other nations, including hydrocarbon supplies to Cuba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the U.S. government is responsible for this act, which it described as maritime terrorism, and which affects the international community.

The official statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website emphasized that this is a new act of economic warfare against Venezuela and Cuba, and reiterated the complaint filed with international organizations.