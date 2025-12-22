Cuba accuses U.S. of maritime piracy against Venezuela in the Caribbean

Share

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba has denounced the theft of an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, which it described as piracy and maritime terrorism perpetrated by US forces, according to press reports today.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the incident yesterday on social media, stating that it “constitutes a serious violation of International Law and deserves the condemnation of all peace-loving peoples.”

“We denounce the theft of the Venezuelan oil tanker in Caribbean waters by U.S. forces. It is an act of piracy and maritime terrorism, a grave violation of international law, and deserves the condemnation of the entire world. Enough of imperial aggression!” the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

For her part, Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that the robbery was carried out by U.S. military personnel in international waters, calling it a crime against humanity, against navigation and the sovereignty of nations.

Rodríguez pointed out that the attack flagrantly violates Article 3 of the 1988 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation, as well as Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations, the Geneva Convention on the High Seas, and the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations between States.

Furthermore, she condemned the “colonialist model” that Washington imposes through intimidation and the illegitimate use of force, reaffirming that Venezuela will continue its economic and energy development independently and sovereignly, supported by its people and international allies.