Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) condemned President Donald Trump’s January 29 executive order aimed at blocking oil imports from Cuba and reaffirmed its commitment to International Law and the Charter of the United Nations, reported the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

Due to its importance, ACN reproduces the statement in its entirety.

Statement of the Cuban Association of the United Nations on the Trump Administration’s New Aggressive Escalation against Cuba.

The Cuban Association of the United Nations strongly condemns and rejects the new aggression by the U.S. administration against Cuba, through President Donald Trump’s January 29 executive order, which seeks to establish a total blockade on the country’s oil imports.

To justify this new instrument of the blockade, the Trump administration is attempting to mislead U.S. and international public opinion with false arguments that have nothing to do with the Cuban government’s clean record. Once again, the U.S. government is fabricating falsehoods to justify its criminal record of violations of international law.

Our Cuban Association of the United Nations, which includes and/or collaborates with more than 110 civil society organizations, networks, movements, community leaders, and other social actors, reaffirms its defense and promotion of the purposes and principles contained in the Charter of the United Nations.

It also reiterates its full commitment to international law and rejects this new and blatant aggression by the U.S. government against the sovereignty and independence of Cuba, its people, society, and economy.

We firmly condemn the objective of the executive order: to subdue our population through hunger, disease, shortages, and lack of basic services, thus reinforcing the criminal nature of the longest and most cruel blockade in history.

It cannot be forgotten that this inhumane policy was strengthened to unprecedented levels during the first Trump administration.

We also denounce the fact that the executive order fully corresponds to the definition of genocide in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 9, 1948, and signed by the United States government two days after its adoption.

It is undeniable that, with this decision, there is an attempt to subject us to living conditions that could lead to the death of many of our compatriots, including children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

We defend and reaffirm the right of Cubans to live in peace, to be in solidarity, happy, resilient, resistant, and spiritual, to live in the political, economic, and social system that we have freely chosen, in the full exercise of self-determination.

We reiterate our commitment to continue working to build a better country, a better society, and a better world, which is becoming increasingly urgent and necessary.

We call upon the American people, the governments of the world, the United Nations, all people of goodwill—in short, the entire international community—to unite to halt the implementation of this executive order and defend the right to life of the Cuban people.

Havana, January 31, 2026