Cuban Foreign Minister congratulates Cuban Association of the United Nations on its anniversary

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, today congratulated through his X the Cuban Association of the United Nations (UNCA), on the occasion of its 77th anniversary.

Rodríguez highlighted that in these 7 decades the organization has been a permanent space to fight in defense of the United Nations Charter, multilateralism and the Homeland.

The UNCA was founded on May 30, 1947 by various personalities from the political and cultural sphere of the Caribbean nation. It is aimed at consolidating the coordination of Cuban civil society organizations in multilateral spaces and issues, as well as in the formation of internal foreign policy. It also seeks to contribute to greater dissemination and knowledge in the Caribbean nation of the principles, purposes and activity of the United Nations.

The Association denounces actions that endanger the peace and security of the people, and defends respect for the sovereignty, independence and integrity of each State.