Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez hailed on Tuesday the 76th anniversary of the praise worthy work the Cuban Association of the United Nations (UNCA) has done as an organization of the complex society.

On Twitter, Rodríguez stated that the UNCA, alongside its individual and collective partners, works to build a better world, honoring the commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations Charter.

The Association is the same social media that maintains its commitment to defending the Cuban Revolution and its foreign policy in several multilateral scenarios and its mission to bring together the Cuban civil society.

Registered in the Ministry of Justice as a non-governmental, non-profit organization, the UNCA groups voluntarily to natural and legal persons genuinely interested in learning and participating in the management of the United Nations.

It has been working continuously for more than 60 years to promote the aims and principles of this world organization.