One of the Cuban Association of the United Nations’ (ACNU) top priorities for 2025 was denouncing the intensification of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, its impact on the movement of its organizations and collaborators, demanding its lifting, and the urgent need to remove the country from the illegal list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Norma Goicochea Estenoz, president of the ACNU, outlined to the Cuban News Agency the implementation of a considerable number of activities in this regard, including the 21st Forum of Cuban Civil Society against this criminal policy in key sectors such as health, food, and the rights of people with disabilities.

She cited written submissions to the Human Rights Council, national and international meetings (both in-person and online), panels, exchanges, presentations, interviews, meetings, and academic programs, “all of which substantively demonstrate the denunciation of the genocide against Cuban society.”

According to the directive, last year’s plan also included Human Rights, International Peace and Security, defense of sovereignty and self-determination of peoples, Terrorism, the UN 2030 Agenda, links with non-governmental organizations and non-governmental bodies based in the nation, exchanges with representatives of other civil society organizations, and dialogues with the European Union.

In addition, it included a presence on social and digital networks, Model United Nations (replicated) and the internal workings of its committees: Culture and Education, Health, Economy, Press, Environment and Sustainable Development, and Human Rights.

Goicochea Estenoz announced that the ACNU’s 2026 plan also includes numerous tasks, spearheaded by the promotion of the work of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro in the year of his centennial and the defense of the Homeland in the face of the complex international scenario and the growing threats from the administration of President Donald Trump.