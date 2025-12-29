Share

Havana, Cubana.- The Ministry of Culture and the Cuban National Program Against Racism and Discrimination have announced the International Conference “Cuba 2026: Anti-Racist Thoughts and Actions,” to be held in October.

The event will bring together professionals from the sciences, arts, and politics, as well as representatives from government, social movements, and non-governmental organizations in Havana and the western province of Artemisa, from October 11 to 13, to foster a multidisciplinary debate on issues related to racism and discrimination.

Indigenous Resistance Day (October 12) and Cuban Culture Week will provide a fitting backdrop for the event, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and the first decade since his death.

Cuba is hosting guests from the scientific community to discuss the transition from the fight against racial discrimination and for racial equality to deracialization, according to an expanded invitation.

The event will address the historical origins of theories of racism, political manipulation and the sociocultural reconstruction of the biological concept of race, the intersectionality of racism, the struggles for equality, and other related topics, the event organizers stated.

In addition to the lectures, the program will include a visit to the San Pedro Memorial in commemoration of Major General Antonio Maceo, the Moncada Memorial, the laying of floral offerings at the sculptures of Benito Juárez and Simon Bolivar, among other activities.