Cuba is preparing to host conference on global balance

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is preparing to host the 6th International Conference on Global Balance, which will take place in Havana from January 28 to 31.

This event will bring together intellectuals from around the world, with the aim of fostering dialogue among civilizations and promoting a culture of peace.

As part of the event, there will be a variety of activities, including panels, workshops, symposiums, keynote lectures, and other formats for reflection and debate.

According to a report from the Cuban News Agency, hundreds of people from more than 70 countries have already registered to attend this global forum of diverse and multidisciplinary thinking.

The conference invites all those who are committed to social justice, equitable development, dialogue, peace, and the desire to build a better world to participate.