Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, today ratified his country’s willingness to continue expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in areas of common interest.

Through his account on X, the head of Government sent a greeting to the states that make up the UEE, on the occasion of commemorating the tenth anniversary of its creation.

At the beginning of this month, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the Supreme Council for the 10 years of the bloc, and ratified the will of the Caribbean nation to increase its participation in the development of the mechanisms of the UEE.

Díaz-Canel stressed the importance that his country attaches to economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations with the EEU and its member states, taking into account the historical relations that unite them.

The EEU is an international integration economic association that has been operating since January 1, 2015. Its participants are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Cuba has held the status of Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union since 2020 and since then has deployed an intense work agenda.